The U.S. Postal Service is a vital part of the West Virginia economy, affordably and reliably delivering packages to and from local businesses and consumers. Proposals to change USPS would only lead to higher prices for consumers. USPS is the only mail carrier that delivers to every address in the nation, and its network is so efficient that even UPS and Fedex use USPS to deliver to our doorstop.
Particularly as Americans face social distancing and the developing coronavirus outbreak, West Virginians depend on USPS to receive food and home supplies, clothing, life-saving medications and all kinds of other packages. In fact, in many rural communities USPS is the only option for package delivery.
As federal policymakers think about potential postal reform efforts, I urge Congresswoman Carol Miller and other West Virginia officials to support the Mountain State’s consumers and businesses by sustaining affordable postal package delivery as it currently works and succeeds.
John McHugh
Washington, D.C.