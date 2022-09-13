As monkeypox hits West Virginia, we are reminded of how quickly disease can spread to and from anywhere on the planet. (“WVU student tests positive for monkeypox,” the Editor’s Pick online at The Register-Herald, Sept. 7, 2022.)
One important step our government is taking to protect us is hosting the funding conference this month for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and Malaria. Nations will gather to pledge to this successful effort to lift all boats: increase many countries’ ability to fight disease in a way that works for them, strengthening their health care systems in the process.
The Global Fund has helped save millions of lives over the last 20 years and will continue its work to help reclaim success over these three diseases, momentarily set back due to the Covid pandemic. America’s bipartisan commitment of funds can only be unlocked by a 2 - 1 match from other donors. We can thank our members of Congress from both parties for their efforts to continue this life-saving work, and hope other countries will continue to do the same.
Willie Dickerson
Snohomish, WA
