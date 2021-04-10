The world and our country see leadership that is not in control of his role as president. He has the vice president handling the duties of meeting with foreign leaders and dignitaries and taking their calls, a vice president who takes on the duties of overseeing things at the border and meeting with agents – roles normally a president would assume.
And you wonder why foreign countries and our own country wonder who is in charge.
The first press conference in 82 days – so much for transparency.
The president laughed that he had dismantled all border policies of the Trump era. Even the contract with Mexico and Central America to control illegals crossing. He said he is such a nice guy he couldn’t turn anyone away. Even though there were 1,300 cases of Covid and 300 quarantined. Over 900 to 1,300 crossing in a day. Costing $40,000 each to care for. Sleeping head to toe in plastic closures. Agents have a gag order not to say anything to anyone.
The U.S. is a joke on the world stage. They see a president who struggles. They see a country taken over by Antifa and BLM with anarchy and burning of businesses. Autonomous zones are taking over cities with no law and order. Everything is labeled racist, the targeting and cancel culture by the Left.
The view that China has seen gave them a bold reason to comment to our Secretary of State Tony Blinken that the U.S. has its own problems, so they should not criticize China. Your borders, your cities, your states are in lack of order.
Yes this is new presidency and Joe Biden has brought this country down to a low level economically for climate change. High gas prices, loss of jobs and more dependence on foreign countries. There is a crisis at the border because the media says he is a nice guy. But what about the homeless, the poverty, the crime-ridden areas of this country?
Yes, we see what the Democrats can do in just over 82 days to change the country and not for the better. Yes, Sen. Schumer was right when he said they would change the world – at least how the world views the U.S. The country looks weak, out of control, poor decision making and whittling the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights, cities and states with no law and order, burning and stealing out of control. Yes, this is the new presidency the world sees in the U.S.
Carole Williams
Shady Spring