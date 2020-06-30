My first concern is about the virus and its spread. I feel that it’s due to a lack of concern about the health of others because about half of the people do not wear masks to prevent the spread of the virus. The masks are the frontline defense against the virus.
My second concern is the lack of local newspaper coverage. The Register-Herald is now a five-day-a-week paper. Also the Hinton News has quit publishing and is for sale. Is all of this due to the virus or is it due to some other reason? The newspaper is the frontline for information to the public.
I hope that my concerns help other people to rethink about the virus and newspapers.
Charles Farley
Pipestem