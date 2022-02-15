February’s chocolate-filled hearts remind us that love is in the air. Hallmark sentiments reflect devotion toward one another but are incomparable to what the Gospel expresses about God’s unfading, ongoing, immeasurable, unconditional agape love for humankind.
“For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” John 3:16.
“Come unto me, all ye who labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.” Matthew 11:28
“And the Spirit and the Bride say Come. And let him that heareth say, Come. And let him that is athirst, Come.” Revelation 22:17
God invites all people to come. The invitation is done in reverence of whom we represent and with urgency.
The Bible warns that “you do not even know what will happen tomorrow.” James 4:14 If you died right now, would you go to Heaven? “Whosoever therefore shall confess me before men, him will I confess also before my Father which is in Heaven. But whosoever shall deny me before men, him will I also deny before my Father which is in Heaven.” Matthew 10:32, 33
What have you decided to do with Jesus? One is either for or against Christ. Not to accept Christ is to reject him. No response is the response. Going to the altar puts our feet to faith and publicly demonstrates our desire to accept, believe, confess, repent, follow, love and serve Christ. The invitation is an appeal to trust and obey God. Souls are stirred by the Holy Spirit to come. It’s a time of commitment to God; a time to surrender one’s life to the Lord. Give him your life, your burdens, your broken homes, broken dreams, and let him turn your tears of sorrow into tears of joy. He hears the prayers for families, the cries for the lost, the sick, the bereaved, and for you. Come, “Just As I Am,” and meet Jesus at the foot of the cross. Come. Give Him your heart.
God’s love is a love that endures.
Evangeline Stover
Shady Spring