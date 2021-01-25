I love America. I would have never dreamed we would be seeing the battle to save her as we and our forefathers knew her. An opinion piece published in “Our Readers Speak” back in November of 2003 quoted a speech that was given by Lenin in 1917, just before World War I. Here is part of what Talmadge Murray quoted in that piece:
“We will win the Western world for Communism without shedding a drop of a single Russian soldier’s blood. How? We will bankrupt the Western world. We will create fear, suspicion. We will work inside by creating racial hatreds, religious antagonisms.
“We will break their economy. We will send their dollar down until it is only worth 10 cents. We will destroy the future security from life insurance from old-age pensions, until a life annuity that someone felt would be substantial for the last of life will buy but a loaf of bread. We will break their currency. We will break their spirit. We will frighten them. We will scare them. We will create political chicanery. We will confuse international diplomacy.”
These words seem to be coming true right before our eyes. Isaiah 59:2 tells us: “But your iniquities have separated between you and your God, and your sins have hid his face from you, that he will not hear.”
Christ is the answer in a troubled world. We Christians need to keep our minds stayed on him, our hands to be controlled by him, our hearts to be warmed by him, and our very beings to be illuminated by him. 2 Chronicles 7:14 tells us: “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” Don’t be discouraged God is still in control. Heaven is our home. We are just passing through this world.
Bonnie Galford
Wayside