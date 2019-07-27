The sport of cross country has grown tremendously in our area as many student-athletes are becoming devoted to distance running. These student-athletes are training year-round, and every middle and high school is well represented with a girls and boys team. And each school team has a very motivated coach, who is eager to welcome new athletes. So, now is a great time to “try running.”
Cross country is a unique sport, as it is both an individual and a team sport, where no one sits on the bench. It’s a healthy sport with a positive environment, where coaches focus on individual development as well as team success. It’s a sport where an athlete can make great improvements through hard work and dedication, regardless of their running experience.
My older son is a great example. He is currently a varsity cross country and track athlete at Concord University, but he was far from that when he began running as a freshman at Woodrow. His freshman year, he finished nearly last in Regionals with a 25:16 in the 5k race. His senior year, he was 7th in Regionals with a 16:34. He owns his success due to his dedication and determination to improve.
Most cross country meets have between 10 and 25 schools, and a race could have up to 350 runners. The start of each race is exciting when the gun goes off, and the athletes surge. This is when the parents, coaches and fans start running from one vantage point to another to cheer on their athletes. The finishing stretch is a popular place to see the athletes finish the race strong. And soon after the race, there is an awards ceremony.
Distance running may not be for everybody. But if you (your son or daughter) are not already involved in a sport and are looking for a personal challenge, seek out your school’s cross-country coach to find out the time of their next practice. The 2019 school season begins Monday, Aug. 5. The decision to run could change your life.
George Barbera
WWHS Cross Country