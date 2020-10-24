If you are voting for Trump because he is a Republican, he’s not. He has changed parties five times since 1987. He has no loyalty to any party or anyone but himself.
If you think he’s a patriot, consider that he put Putin’s word over his own security agents. His only friends abroad are two dictators, Putin and Kim Jong Un. Trump nor any member of his immediate family have ever served in the military. He got five deferments citing bone spurs as a disability. He calls our soldiers that are killed in action suckers and losers, and says nothing to Putin over him putting a bounty on our troops in Afghanistan.
If you think he’s a Christian, he’s not. I challenged Trump supporters to name his pastor, his church and his denomination and they could not. His God is money and his church is the golf course. He is a serial liar. His lies about the coronavirus have likely cost Americans thousands of lives.
There is not enough space in this newspaper to list all of his sexual misdeeds. They have been well documented.
He refuses to release his tax returns. Why? What is he hiding?
He threatens to sue anyone who releases his academic records. Again, why?
Three things are abundantly clear: 1. Trump is mentally impaired. He is a narcissistic sociopath. 2. He has very close ties with Russia. 3. He is openly racist. In my opinion, the latter is the real reason his cult worships him.
He is an embarrassment to our country and should have stepped down long ago. Even Nixon had the decency to resign, but decency is not in Trump’s DNA.
Tom Rapp
Beckley