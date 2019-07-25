In response to the long article in Tuesday’s paper from J. Damon Cain, executive editor of The Register-Herald. It was disgusting, how you wrote this about the president of the U.S. Just another far left liberal bashing Trump. I for one, along with millions of more Trump supporters, agree with the president.
Those four Congresswomen deserve to be called out. They hate this country. You never said a word about all the disdain they are spreading, the hate for Israel, Christians, and disrespecting the president of U.S. Why? Not write about the Mueller report, no collusion, fake dossier, corruption of Hillary Clinton, destroying emails, etc., etc.
You are so biased. Just another reason for me to cancel the paper. Along with a lot more residents of Raleigh County!
Betty Farley
Fairdale