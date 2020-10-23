Some months ago, I wrote a letter to this paper shortly after returning from my winter stay in Athens, Greece. I compared the actions taken by the Greek government to combat the Coronavirus there with what was being done in the United States. In summary, I explained that while aggressive actions were being undertaken in Greece, the United States government, under the direction of Donald Trump, was still considering the virus a hoax.
Enough time has passed that there is no need for speculation as to which approach was the right one. Greece is a country with a population very similar to that of the State of Georgia. The number of Covid-19 deaths in Georgia is now more that 7,700. The number of deaths in Greece is fewer than 550.
Greece started preparing for the epidemic immediately. Even before the first death, the government began daily television broadcasts about the situation, warning citizens of the scale and intensity of what could happen and the harsh measures needed to combat it.
In Greece, schools were closed in February. Soon afterward, stores were restricted as to the number of people who were allowed in at any one time. Masks were required. Ultimately, most stores, restaurants, bars and offices were closed. These actions stayed in place until the virus was contained a couple of months later. This was so successful that schools were reopened in April and students completed the school year. Most businesses were reopened by the summer tourist season.
The U.S. government did the opposite, with Donald Trump continuously downplaying the severity of the problem and saying that it would just go away on its own. Ultimately, the United States did many of the things Greece did, but it was way too late. Not only did we start late, but we ended way too early. The late start resulted in a hundred thousand deaths. Trump’s preoccupation with reopening the economy too early resulted in a hundred thousand more, along with a shattered economy and shattered spirits. Think about this when you vote.
Gregory Zafros
Lewisburg