To honor our veterans, listen to Lincoln.
In 270 words at Gettysburg, President Abraham Lincoln said it is fitting and proper to honor their sacrifice so that their sacrifice would not be in vain. But he challenged us to do more.
With increased devotion, he said, it is for us, the living, to be dedicated to the unfinished work they fought for, to be dedicated to the great task remaining.
“Four score and seven years ago our fathers brought forth on this continent, a new nation, conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.
“Now we are engaged in a great civil war, testing whether that nation, or any nation so conceived and so dedicated, can long endure. We are met on a great battle-field of that war. We have come to dedicate a portion of that field, as a final resting place for those who here gave their lives that that nation might live. It is altogether fitting and proper that we should do this.
“But, in a larger sense, we can not dedicate — we can not consecrate — we can not hallow — this ground. The brave men, living and dead, who struggled here, have consecrated it, far above our poor power to add or detract. The world will little note, nor long remember what we say here, but it can never forget what they did here. It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced. It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us — that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion — that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain — that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”
Citizenship in a democracy demands participation. It is not a spectator sport. Good intentions, resolve and dedication, are mute without action. Citizenship demands we act, be informed and it demands we vote.
A “government of the people, for the people” works best when “the people” actively, clearly express themselves. It drifts, often turns negative when they don’t.
In 2020, will we choose a “new birth of freedom” or choose to drift, stagnate and diminish our values? Our vets have done their jobs. Now it is time to do ours.
We honor our veterans for protecting us and completing their mission.
To honor our veterans we must get off the sidelines and complete ours.
Ken Auvil
US 7th Army 1957-59
Belington