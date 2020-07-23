I was very disappointed to read in this morning’s Register-Herald that Doug Epling has spoken out against a solar farm in Raleigh County. Mr. Epling, who I hear is a fine fellow, seems to be part of the “coal only” group that continues to have its heads stuck deeply in the sand.
It is time for government to stop picking winners and losers in the energy. Even Gov. Jim Justice, a coal baron himself, has repeatedly stated that our energy policy needs to be an “all of the above” policy. Coal will rise or fall on its own merits. It does not need government to step in and prevent competition. If demand rises, cheaper (but dirtier) coal will rise.
It is time for us to branch out and let other energy options into the marketplace. Commissioner Epling perhaps ought to recuse herself from participating in this decision.
Robert S. Baker
Beckley