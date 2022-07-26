Dear Senator Manchin,
Over half of the carbon in the atmosphere today from human activity was introduced in just the last 30 years. The United States has cumulatively contributed more CO2 than any other nation, and American per capita share dwarfs that of any other people. Climate-induced crises – wildfires, flooding, storm destruction, food and water insecurity, polar ice loss and sea rise – are now experienced on every continent on earth. We Americans carry a disproportionate obligation to address the earth’s climate crisis.
The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has warned that the earth has entered “code red” for avoiding unimaginable climate catastrophe. A small group of fossil-fuel industry executives and politicians have placed short-term profits and narrow self-interest over the health and welfare of billions of people around the globe.
Time is short for preserving both a livable planet and your legacy among future generations. I urge you to join with your Democrat colleagues in supporting aggressive action to preserve a sustainable earth for your grandchildren and future generations – and others living right now.
J. Hale Smith
Milton, Mass.
