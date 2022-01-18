I remember a time not that long ago that the signs hanging below the “Welcome to West Virginia” signs on the interstate said, “Wild and Wonderful.” Now they say, “Open for business.” But, are we?
In an article done by WV MetroNews on Jan. 10 titled “Poll: West Virginians believe policies supporting non-discrimination will make the state more attractive to business.” Isn’t that a major reason people leave the state? A lack of jobs? The legislators are in a regular session now. It’s time they pass the Fairness Act to provide the non-discrimination the article states that we need. Call your representatives in both the House and Senate in Charleston and demand they support this bipartisan legislation today.
West Virginia needs this law.
Leanne James
Hurricane