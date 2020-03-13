Are you concerned with waste, fraud, abuse, mismanagement and overspending by our federal politicians and our estimated 400 unelected and unaccountable federal agencies and their close to 3 million employees, many of whom are responsible for our crushing debt exceeding $23 trillion with no repayment plan in sight?
Do you want to limit our federal government to its constitutionally defined powers, force term limits on our federal politicians, control federal spending and stop federal government overreach?
A Convention of States is outlined in Article 5 of our Constitution can meet if 34 states agree to do so. Through approved amendments to our Constitution, we the people can impose fiscal restraints on our federal government, limit its power, scope and jurisdiction, and enact term limits without federal interference.
Has your state agreed to meet? Not yet. You need to contact your state senator and delegate and demand that they vote to meet.
It’s also time to gather all your eligible family, relatives and friends to register to vote in the 2020 elections.
Remember: Evil thrives where good does nothing.
Ken Van Riper
Sarasota, FL