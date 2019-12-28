To Calacino’s Pizzeria owners Jeff and Jamie Weeks who recently visited Hospice of Southern West Virginia to present the organization with the funds from the Carol S. Weeks Memorial Hospice Benefit. The Weeks’ and their team raised $6,500 during the three-day music and food event in late November. The Krista Hughes Band, Taylor Made, and Matt Jones & The Road performed for packed audiences. Every dollar raised at the benefit was donated to Hospice of Southern West Virginia. This is the third year Calacino’s has hosted the benefit.
To former West Virginia University rifle star Ginny Thrasher who won an NCAA award naming her as one of the top athletes in the country. Thrasher was selected as one of the organization’s Today’s Top 10 Award recipients, a national honor recognizing former student-athletes for achievements in sports, the classroom and the community. An award ceremony is set for January in Anaheim, California. Thrasher shot for the Mountaineers from 2015 to 2019, winning numerous awards and championships, including a gold medal in the 2016 Summer Olympics.
To U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito, members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, for securing slightly more than $3 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for Head Start programs in Raleigh and Wyoming counties. The funds will go to Mountain Heart Community Services, Inc., ($1.8 million) and Raleigh County Community Action Association, Inc. ($1.3 million).
To West Virginia-based Maier Foundation, a nonprofit, charitable corporation, for its contributing $1.5 million to Marshall University to assist in development of the university’s aviation program scheduled for take-off in fall 2021. It’s estimated that over the next three decades, 87 new pilots will need to be trained and ready to fly a commercial airliner every day in order to meet the country’s demand for air travel. When in full operation, Marshall’s flight school is expected to enroll more than 200 students and produce some 40 commercial pilots annually.
To everyone – individuals, organizations and businesses – that supported events large and small including but not exclusive to Mac’s Toy Fund, Wyoming County Toy Fund, Fayette’s Christmas Party, warm clothing and food drives, angel trees, Hams for Fams, donations to Salvation Army kettles and much more – to try and make sure everyone in southern West Virginia had a Merry Christmas.