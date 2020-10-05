This year, the ACLU rated state lawmakers on more than 20 votes and bills concerning civil liberties. Here is how your legislators ranked:
Dem. Mick Bates B+
Rep. Chris Toney C-
Rep. Jeff Pack D
Rep. Brandon Steele F
Steele’s F is well deserved. Remember how he sided with the coal operators against homeowners whose homes were damaged or in danger by the coal companies or other extractions companies? He also tried to pass a bill that would take the spouses of state workers, teachers, and retirees off PEIA. How would anyone want to deny people health care, especially in these times when it is most needed and one of the major issues in the upcoming election? Steele shows his total lack of concern for the common people.
Why don’t these three delegates work to help the people, working folks, seniors, retirees and teachers, etc.? This state still has an income tax on retirees’ pensions. However, they reduced the severance tax on the coal industry and gave financial aid to three nonproductive plants, all the while as our governor continues to refuse to pay his debts. He has distributed money to various fairs and exhibits that most people have never heard about.
He is just buying votes with the taxpayers’ money. If state workers, teachers, retirees and other workers vote together, we can remove these anti-people legislators like Pack, Toney and especially Mr. F. Brandon Steele.
Tom Rapp
Beckley