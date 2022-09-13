When I was a boy I was stricken with some strange disease that left me unable to walk at times. My father had to pack me around but I finally got better.
When I started the seventh grade at Marsh Fork High School in 1955, I had a considerable leaning to one side. My father took me to Dr. George Callender in Charleston. Dr. Callender diagnosed the problem as scoliosis of the spine and put me in a back brace according to his specifications. Everything was a class procedure and all paid for by the United Mine Workers of America (UMWA).
Some new rules were enacted in about 1957 or 1958. The UMWA wouldn’t pay for the brace until it was turned down by Crippled Children and then they would resume payment.
My father and mother and I went to Beckley where a gigantic meeting for all the crippled children in the county was held in the basement of the church on Neville Street. Physicians were there and great and noble politicians were there, too.
After the politicians boasted and bragged and brayed all morning about how good they were to the crippled children of the county, a buggy of sandwiches was brought out “for the hungry poor.”
One politician of great importance stepped forward and took a sandwich in his hand. Another politician handed him a small crippled child. The important politician held the sandwich far enough away from the hungry child until the photographer was ready and then the food was given to the child and the picture was taken.
Just another glimpse of man’s inhumanity to man.
I was turned down (just as Dr. Callender said I would be) and the United Mine Workers of America resumed paying for the brace. Bless the UMWA.
Richard A. Bradford
Edwight
