Our country is headed down a path we may not recover from. We are no better than those who promote the hatred if we blindly follow along. We see the old guard of the Left who have served but refuse to leave. They insert their way into the middle to divide to get their way. They feel they are not replaceable. They are like the old race horse whose race has come and gone but he doesn’t want to leave. They crave the attention, the media adoration. This is all they have, the arena of inserting themselves into politics.
We have seen a lot of negativity, a lot of hatred aired for over four years. And for eight years we saw a lot of posturing and no substance. People treated the first African American president like a deity, like he could raise a leper to wellness. But in truth we saw a lot of racial division, a lot of going to foreign countries and downing America. We saw no unity of the races. We saw no addressing the crime in African American communities.
All we saw was the neighborhoods growing more bitter and the crimes went on.
We saw a Left given free rein while our intelligence departments were turning a blind eye. We saw government servers and emails destroyed and not a word. We saw phones used by the Left for government investigations wiped clean and not a word. Wire tapping and surveillance were used against those they thought were a hindrance or a threat. Nothing was done. Apparently that is OK.
All this went on and the State Department, the DOJ and the FBI turned a blind eye and saw nothing wrong. The Judicial Watch is airing out the dirty laundry of what went wrong all those years. But the departments are clinging to the documents and will not release them. They want them to stay in the darkness and never see the light of day. The people would know how bad it was. Our country needs to know what our government has done and why they did it.
We have never seen such venomous hatred like we have seen for these last four years. It's appalling our country has sunk that low.
We have people wishing the death of the president and defunding the hospital that cares for our military – just because the president got care there.
Speaker Pelosi wants to enact Amendment 25 to ensure a smooth transition of power of a future president if he becomes impaired. Wonder who that will be?
The Left needs name changes: The Washington Post Left, The New York Times Left, and others. They need CNN Left, NBC Left, CBS Left, MSNBC Left, etc.
All the racism jabs, all the bliss, the ugliness need to stop.
Carole Williams
Shady Spring