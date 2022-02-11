Seeing how this nation is divided in every segment of society – government, religion, education, race, justice and so on – one can only wonder is the U.S.A. Humpty Dumpty?
While we’re fighting among ourselves, Russia and China and many others are preparing for war.
Jesus said a house, a nation or a kingdom divided against itself cannot stand — greed, hatred, traitors, liars, immorality. Neglect of the poor leads to destruction of a nation.
You can start out right and end up wrong. We are not prepared to face any major disaster. Volcanos and great earthly quakes haven’t hit, yet. There is still time to repent and return unto the Lord Jesus before it’s too late. Read II Chronicles 7 v. 12-22.
We live in one country with two nations fighting one another. The United States of America and America.
Minister David Robinson
Beckley