A new study from Stockholm University shows that PFAS in rainwater around the world are exceeding safe levels.
Polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are pollutants which accumulate in the environment and in the body. Common in items like food packaging and clothing, the chemicals are leaching into everything from the air we breathe to rainfall. The Stockholm researchers concluded that PFOA and PFOS levels in rainwater “greatly exceed” the Lifetime Drinking Water Health Advisory levels from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
In California, the Department of Population and Public Health Sciences at USC’s Keck School of Medicine reports a link between PFAS and liver cancer. These researchers discovered several types of PFAS – the family of chemicals to which PFOA and PFOS belong – in the blood samples of patients taken prior to a liver cancer diagnosis.
People with PFOS blood-levels in the top 10 percent were 4.5 times more likely to develop liver cancer than those with the lowest levels. The scientists additionally found evidence that PFOS increases the chances of fatty liver disease, a condition that can precede liver cancer.
With similar facts, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is seeking to hold 18 companies – including 3M, Tyco Fire Products, and BASF – liable for contaminating the environment with these chemicals. The lawsuit alleges the defendants knew or should have known that their products would have a dangerous impact on the public’s health and environment.
Cancer caused by PFAS in the drinking water has further resulted in a class action suit in Camp Lejeune, N.C. However the Centers for Disease Control ans Prevention acting director, Tanja Popovic, stated that the CDC cannot research the issue.
Since West Virginia is also a major producer of these chemicals, why doesn’t our attorney general, Patrick Morrisey, join the Wisconsin AG lawsuit? And why aren’t our state newspapers connecting this travesty to the West Virginia Legislature which has allowed it?
Barbara Daniels
WV Mountain Party
Environmental Justice
Committee
