The pandemic has taught us some hard lessons. West Virginia’s hospitals were inundated with Covid-19 cases, on top of normal medical emergencies, causing a strain on the system. Sadly, due to needless red tape known as certificate of need (or CON) laws, many facilities lacked the flexibility to rapidly respond to the rising number of patients.
CON laws require health care providers to get a government permission slip from a state board before expanding their services or providing new ones. A wealth of data shows that while these laws were intended to mitigate the inflation of health care costs, in reality, they have done nothing but hamper access to health care, decrease the quality of services and drive up prices. These laws represent a significant barrier our hometown medical providers are forced to overcome in order to meet the needs they see in their communities. Unelected bureaucrats should not be able to arbitrarily deny our trusted health care providers the ability to provide services they know are needed in their area.
Twenty-four of 36 states that have CON laws suspended them during the pandemic, saving lives. To be prepared for the next public health crisis, West Virginia cannot afford to keep needless red tape like CON on the books. These obstructing regulations do nothing but deny health care access to Mountaineers who need it. State lawmakers must repeal CON laws so West Virginians are able to have better access to quality health care at a lower cost.
Ethan Lauchart
Americans for Prosperity
Charleston