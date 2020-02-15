Gov. Justice can fix this – with an apology
After reading the words echoed from Governor Jim Justice today, my mouth dropped. I was completely flabbergasted by the derogatory words uttered by the highest official of the state. The insensitive stance taken by the governor and refusal to apologize for categorizing the Woodrow Wilson Women’s Basketball Team as “a bunch of thugs” is beyond hurtful.
“Thug” is a word often used unfairly to paint and demonize people of color. As a diverse team with 2 black coaches, the words are malicious and echo racist undertones. Beckley, the city of my birth, has always held a special place in my heart. I will always be a Mountaineer.
My parents and I located to metro Atlanta shortly after my birth, but I found great joy returning to my hometown to visit my treasured jewels, grandparents William and Eva Ritchie. Two wonderful souls who instilled much wisdom into my life. My beloved grandfather, whom I affectionately called Paw-Paw, was known by many in the community as a leader, business icon, mortician and a founder of the Ritchie and Johnson Funeral Parlor, Inc. One of the oldest black owned business in the state, it provided over 65 years of service. My grandfather was a man of integrity and character who was well respected because of his humility, a man whom I had the privilege of watching provide compassionate care for those grieving, while treating everyone with the upmost respect. His service and commitment to Beckley and the state of West Virginia garnered respect from city and county officials from all backgrounds, as well as previous governors.
Your predecessor, Gov. Tomblin, spoke these words honoring my grandfather posthumously in 2014: “It is important to remember our past as we look to our future. You have made this country a better place and it is because of your efforts, and your service to this great State of West Virginia, that we enjoy the level of diversity today. It is on your shoulders that we stand. Your commitment and passion to the struggle for equality and justice will not be forgotten.”
It is with those words from your predecessor that I implore Gov. Justice to stand on the shoulders my beloved grandfather, William O. Ritchie Sr., who respected all people, to act with humility by apologizing to the Woodrow Wilson girls basketball team, their coaches, as well as the entire community of Beckley – to make the commitment to diversity, to understand that words have power. To the people of Beckley hurt by this ordeal, I am standing in full support of you all here in Georgia.
Casey N. Ritchie-Brown
Native of Beckley
Ellenwood, GA
The governor disappoints
Gov. Justice, I am disappointed in how you spoke about the Lady Flying Eagles following the basketball game on Tuesday. I am disappointed that you would resort to base behavior like name-calling when in a position of authority.
An altercation started between a coach and an opposing team’s fan. The girls reacted like most teenagers I’ve seen, impulsively and without much thought to the consequences. And because of that, you called them thugs?
You called children thugs.
I know these girls well. I know which ones tell the best jokes, what colleges they plan on attending, what classes they struggle in, what music they listen to, and their significant other’s name. And there’s a lot of things I don’t know. I don’t know if they have a good home life or a bad home life. I don’t know if they have a support system outside the teachers and coaches who care enough for them to remove them from a hostile situation – a situation you wanted to take advantage of for your own selfish gain.
What I do know is that they deserve kindness and empathy, and, more importantly, these young women deserve respect. They deserve the right to react like teenagers without having the governor of their state call them a thug.
I do not condone what happened on Tuesday. But what you said is inexcusable. Those of us who have the honor of getting to work with the youth of West Virginia have the responsibility of instilling values in them that build them into strong, capable and confident people. We do not get a day off from that responsibility. We do not get to pick and choose which children we build up.
Courtney Vandall
Beckley