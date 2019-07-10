A crowd of spectators listened to President Donald Trump pay tribute to the U.S. military on the grounds of the Lincoln Memorial. Trump’s speech unfolded in occasional rain, and the warplanes and presidential aircraft he had summoned conducted their flyovers as planned, capped by the Navy Blue Angels aerobatics team. Supporters roared, but protesters also assailed the show, saying it put the president center stage on a holiday traditionally devoted to unity. Trump became the first president in nearly seven decades to address a crowd at the National Mall on Independence Day. information taken from the Associate Press

