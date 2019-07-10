Parkways Authority makes E-Z Pass less
efficient to use
I wish to voice my complaint with use of the E-Z Pass transponder on what is commonly referred to as “The WV Turnpike.”
My wife and I have taken advantage of this offering for many, many years. In February of this year, one of our West Virginia state news stations reported there was an “additional” 110,000 transponders registered (not including the 40,000 previously issued). This amounts to over 150,000 users and that is good news for the state coffers.
The Parkways Authority toll booth’s signage encourages users to move to the far right-hand lanes. All lanes accept the transponder. However, one must wait on cash paying users to proceed. The far right lanes are used by the larger trucks and slow all traffic to a virtual crawl. Typically each toll plaza has up to six available lanes for use.
I would like to suggest that the far left-hand lane be designated for E-Z Pass car users only. With the implementation of this suggested change I feel that traffic flow would be much safer. The use of the transponder should be not only a monetary benefit for the user, but also a means to avoid traffic back-ups and for a time savings. As my former boss (Richard H. Roberts) once told me when explaining something to me when I gave him that “deer in the headlights” look, “It only takes average intelligence, Rodney. Nothing special just average” (LOL!!!!).
I urge other users to contact our news media and the Parkways Authority to voice your displeasure with the current guidelines and to make the change immediately.
Rodney Bentley
Beckley