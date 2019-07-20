A note of thanks to so many for success of Juneteenth
On behalf of the entire organization of the 2019 Juneteenth Committee, we’d like to take this time to express our thanks to all of the citizens of Beckley and the surrounding areas for your continued support of our efforts to provide to you an opportunity to participate in Juneteenth activities.
Our events were held at Hunter’s Cemetery and at the Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia on Saturday, June 29th, 2019. We would especially like to thank the many religious and business organizations that supported us financially this year so we could continue to have this celebration that we hold so dear in our hearts. We’d also like to give appreciations to those individuals who attended either event.
This year was the 15th year we have had the pleasure of bringing to our city and the surrounding areas a wealth of knowledge not only about our history, but also about our way of life. Although this year’s celebration was on a smaller scale than previous years, we hope it still showed our continual commitment and desire to instill the importance of the incorporation of our nation’s history in our daily walk of life.
We extend our sincere gratitude specifically to the following individuals/church congregations and leadership/businesses or groups as follows: Rev. James Cox, Evangelist Lynn Dobson, WOAY TV, Food Lion (Don Smith, manager), Mt. Zion Baptist Church (Rev. Nelson Staples, pastor), God’s House of Miracles (Bishop Eunice Jones, pastor), Mt. Vernon Baptist Church (Rev. Damon Hamby and Rev. Keiko Wallington, co-pastors), St. Paul Baptist Temple (Rev. Walter Leach pastor), New Hope Baptist Church (Dea. Thomas Parham, inspirational leader), Heart of God Ministries and Jehovah’s Praise (Bishop Fred T. Simms, pastor and Sis Angie Spates, praise team organizer), St. Luke Lutheran Church (Rev. Susan Q. Claytor, pastor), Rev. Brian Copney, Miss Kailey Copney, Sis. Katonya Hart, Sis. Jeanine Bullock (Council Woman Ward V), Mr. Ricky Toney, NAACP and Stop the Violence, Mrs. Barbara Charles, Little General, The Hairmaxx (Tony McKeevor, owner), Community Transformation Center (Sis. Vickie Webb, founder-operator), the West Virginia State Office of Sen. Joe Manchin, Ali Mitchell, Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia (Mrs. Leslie Baker, operator), Mrs. Barbara Charles, BAF Hunter Cemetery Endowment, The Register-Herald, the National Park Service (Donna Shepard, employee), and the City of Beckley (mayor and park authority).
We would like to express our sincerest appreciation to the Wal-Mart Corporation (Ed Skaggs, manager) for the services you have extended to us down through the years. Our success has been because of your dedication to continual community service.
Every now and then, we all need an extra hand. Thank each and every one of you for your generous gifts you gave us this year. May God richly bless and keep each and every one of you.
Juneteenth Festival
Committee 2019
Connie McKeevor
President Emeritus
Tina Ellis, President
Mary Wicks Vice President