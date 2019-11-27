Grateful to have served in the time of President Kennedy
Friday morning, 22 Nov, 2019; written in loving memory of President John Fitzgerald Kennedy, whom I admired and idolized as a young man.
President Kennedy led me into pubic service as a teacher and subsequent Federal Employee with DoD, Army and Air Force. I loved this man, his charming spouse, and beautiful children.
When I lived in Washington, on cold Sunday afternoons, I caught the Blue line to Arlington and visited his and Mrs. Kennedy’s graves. Faced by the stone plinths containing excerpts from his speeches, one felt the warmth from The Eternal Flame.
Often, I wept while saluting the memory of this inspiring President taken too soon. I am grateful for having shared, if only tangentially, a period all too brief with such an individual, one man in his time.
James Anderson
Beckley