VA Medical Center
provides patients
exemplary care
After hearing the news concerning sexual abuse at this facility (Beckley Veterans Affairs Medical Center), l believe someone should put in a positive compliment to this wonderful medical facility.
I have been receiving care at Beckley VAMC for several years and can only offer words of praise for the services they have provided for me. This are a list of some of the departments l have used: the optic department, pulmonology, radiology, orthopedic including surgery twice (wonderful, competent, professional care in that department), urology, physical therapy and pharmacy.
My care has been timely, professional, caring without ever even a hint of sexual assault/abuse. I know many people who are served there and never heard of this type of conduct. I have completed many surveys and have had no reason not to give this facility high marks. I have heard the term fake news a few times, also greedy lawyers, as well as people who seek easy money by using lawsuits. I truly hope the VAMC will be exonerated from these charges. I have served and am now being served! Thank you VAMC, Beckley, WV.
Freddie R. Greenlief
Forest Hill