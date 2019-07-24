Region would benefit from rehabilitation of Municipal Stadium
Kudos to Carrie Kidd and the wonderful folks from I Heart Church for their efforts to clean up Mount Hope Municipal Stadium. As Matt Combs correctly points out, the stadium has served as the city’s central gathering place since the 1930’s. In that regard, Mount Hope is no different than any other community in West Virginia as stadiums all across the state have served as the local gathering place to support the local school and its sports teams. What makes Mount Hope different is the original design, spectacular façade and unique elevated outer ring that enables vehicular traffic to enter the stadium giving fans the unmatched experience to watch games and events from the comfort of their vehicle.
However, it is a new day in West Virginia, in Fayette County, and certainly in Mount Hope. West Virginia has continued to see a decades long trend of population decline. This decline has contributed to a statewide trend of school consolidation. In Fayette County, the consolidation trend has resulted in the closing of not only Mount Hope High School but all high schools in Fayette County except two.
It is time for Fayette County, its neighboring counties, local renewal authorities, the Appalachian Regional Commission, Region IV, Visit Southern West Virginia and other state agencies to realize that Mount Hope Municipal Stadium is a regional asset. It is time for the regional leadership to acknowledge that the City of Mount Hope doesn’t have the financial resources needed to maintain or rehabilitate this historic landmark. They must realize that without a significant investment in “The Castle’s” façade and infrastructure that this historic landmark will crumble to the ground, a process that has already started.
Mount Hope, the stadium and the region are uniquely positioned along traffic corridors U.S. 19 and Interstates 64 and 77, placing them within an 8-hour drive time of a significant portion of the U.S. population. This close proximity provides a unique opportunity for the stadium to serve as the catalyst of economic development for the region.
The Mount Hope Comprehensive Plan – Mount Hope Plan for 2030 completed in 2013 among other things – calls for the following uses at the stadium: events by outside organizations, Friday night concerts and an indoor flea market. A rehabilitation of the stadium could make the corridor an even bigger player in the $10 billion sports tourism industry bringing much needed investment to the area. Its time for regional leadership and a multi-jurisdictional approach to what this historic landmark can bring to the region.
Charles McKenney
and Stewart Payne
Mountain of Hope Organization