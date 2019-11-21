Time to rethink the Second Amendment
There were nearly 300 mass shootings in 2015. One was terror related.
Imagine if we reacted to domestic attacks with the vigor of foreign ones. We would have launched air strikes in nearly all 50 states. Somehow, I don’t think that is the answer for our domestic crisis.
Twenty four Americans have been killed in terror attacks in the U.S. in the last decade. The same period saw 280,024 gun deaths. This number nearly matches our casualties in Worl War II. These are self inflicted wounds. Why?
The year 2008 saw a windfall for the arms industry: 100 million guns have been sold since then. That is one for every three of us. I won’t get into the why of this, but I think we should look at the how.
The Constitution, specifically the Second Amendment, gives the right to keep and bear arms, written in 1789 and like many blue laws from the colonial period has come to us unchanged by two and a half centuries.
The colonial period was a time of violence, particularly for the western most settlements. The lands they cleared and farmed were the property of someone else. Naturally, the dispossessed people wanted their lands back so they fought. The life on the frontier required one to be armed.
In the year 1790, the United States had a tiny regular army. Military actions were carried out by state militias. North America at the time was divided with the north occupied by Europes’ most powerful empire, Britain. The southern border was with the world’s largest empire, Spain. In the west, the indigenous peoples who had been promised the Ohio Valley by King George.
This is why we were given the right to keep and bear arms, not to defend ourselves from our government.
Today we have possibly the most powerful military in the world. We no longer need our population to be armed.
Amendments are attached to the Constitution. They are not in the body of that document. Amendments can be revoked. Think alcohol.
Gary Carter
Lashmeet