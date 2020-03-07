Independence, Raleigh Board need to offer better education for students
I am a sophomore at Independence High School, and I hope that you will listen as I voice my concerns.
I want to excel in school and achieve great things in life. However, the school I attend, or perhaps the Raleigh County Board of Education, is responsible for the lack of educating going on throughout my school.
I take all honors courses and in some classes I feel as though I am not being prepared for the greatness I wish to achieve. Teachers are not educating because they no longer have the will to teach in an unsanitary school with administrators who could not care less about their positions as is. Eight teachers, and their classes, have been cut from my school, many of them without notice, and we will not have those eight classes next year.
Recently, I discovered that if we have Advanced Placement classes (AP), every student who signed up might be put into a room together with a “supervisor” and basically do online schooling. What are we learning like this?
I am outraged by the lack of care about education throughout Independence. Where’s the passion for education? I have kept my opinions about these issues to myself for too long now, and I will not stand for it anymore. I want a valuable education. I want to learn and expand my abilities and my mind. We cannot do this when no one is willing to listen to the kids. We the students want to be heard before everyone forgets the value in education. I am here to make a difference and social media did not do it so maybe this will.
Devin Hopkins
Coal City
Our culture willfully rejects God and deceitfully takes scripture out of context such as Matt. 7:1 “Judge not” to promote tolerance to encourage and manipulate acceptance of behaviors God forbids. The Bible consists of 66 Books from Genesis through Revelation. Either you believe it completely or not at all.
God created male and female (Genesis 1:27). “You shall not lie with a male as a woman; it is an abomination.” (Leviticus 18:22). “If a man lies with a male as he lies with a woman, both of them have committed an abomination.” (Leviticus 20:13). God destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah in Genesis 19 for sexual perversion.
People get irritated, defensive and irrational when rebuked according to God’s Word. Sin in any form is not to be celebrated but repented from. It’s not turning from gay to straight but from lost to saved. Legalized sin is still sin and God’s Laws supercedes mans’s laws.
Jesus was full of compassion and love but he never compromised the truth; he called sin what it was, sin. Sugar-coated poison still kills. The unnatural cannot be deemed as natural, immorality cannot be viewed as moral and indoctrinating children to accept that homosexuality is right is evil and unacceptable. Satan’s lies and misconceptions about the joys of same-sex unison is LGBTQ’s rigid agenda. It is attempting to normalize the abnormal. Homosexual unity destroys the sanctity of marriage and the family unit as God designed it to be. Endorsing the idea that same gender parenting is the same as heterosexual parenting is clearly false. Crisis studies reveal life-altering consequences with a substantial higher rate of functional, mental, social, and educational deficiencies among children influenced by same-sex parents’ lifestyle. Brainwashing innocent vulnerable children with LGBTQ propaganda is wicked and ruthless. Is this not a form of maltreatment?
These declining changes in society are having disproportionate and negative impact on children. Choosing healthy development of children is crucial to their future well-being. Teach children to love God or the world will teach them not to.
Evangeline Stover
Shady Spring