Not a racist bone
in the governor’s body
This is concerning Gov. Justice being a racist. I am a black man who lives in Pittsburgh, Pa. I met Gov. Justice about 20 years ago. When I got to know a little at a time about him, I realized how much he loves West Virginia and its people.
When the flood hit West Virginia a couple years ago, I drove down to help the cleanup, I got to the Greenbrier resort, and there were every races of people who Mr. Justice fed and gave shelter. It’s a shame how the fake news (I hate to sound like Trump because I’m a Democrat), the Democrats and the Republicans use one word to make someone seem like a racist. There is not a racist bone in his body. He helps children of every color with gifts at Christmas, he volunteers as coach of E. Greenbrier High and you call that a racist, shame on all of you. I have not brought this subject up to him, and never will.
He does not know I am writing this for all to see, but it’s the truth. I would not only live for him, bit die for him. I’ve only known in my life a handful of great men, and he’s one of them. My wife’s brother died, we had no insurance, who do you think paid for the funeral. Mr. James Justice, and you call that a racist.
Kim Turner
Homestead, Pa