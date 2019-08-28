Raise awareness,
reduce stigma
of drug overdose
To our community:
August 31st is International Overdose Awareness Day, a global event held each year to raise awareness of drug overdose and reduce the stigma of drug-related death. The International Overdose Awareness Day movement began in Australia and has quickly become a worldwide movement.
On Saturday Aug. 31, 2019, from 10am-1pm, Harper Road Treatment Center, Mako Medical, Mary Sue Connelly, Doctors Immedicare and Q-Labs are sponsoring an event to promote awareness at the Beckley-Raleigh Convention Center, 200 Armory Drive, Beckley.
This event will include the viewing of the film, Overdosed, a feature-length documentary, set in the small town of Petersburg, West Virginia, a rural community tragically impacted by the opioid epidemic sweeping the United States. Overdosed shares the stories of various community members, with particular focus on the experiences of a former drug dealer, Bre McUlty, who also served as a co-producer of this project. Growing up in a home torn apart by drugs and forced to survive by any means necessary, her story offers hope that recovery is possible.
A panel discussion will then take place that will include participants in recovery and loved ones of those who struggle with addiction. There will be an opportunity for the audience to ask questions to the panel members about their experiences and what brings them hope.
The candlelight vigil portion of the event will take place at the end of the event. Participants may bring a name or picture of a loved one they lost to addiction to be included in the vigil.
Come join us to understand how overdose affects each one of us and to remember the loved ones we have lost. It’s a time to remember – but also, a time to act.
Drug overdose is the #1 cause of preventable death in America.
Donna Eleo
Beckley