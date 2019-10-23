Climate is changing
and Lord is at the door
Yes, I believe the climate is changing. When I was a child, we used coal stoves to heat our home. I used to play in the coal house and come out black. I know two people whom I heard ate, yes, ate coal. Well, I played in coal, and our home was heated with coal and those two or maybe many more ate coal.
I remember when I was older when my mom was still living, she used to talk about the weather. She said “every time they would send up a rocket in space from Florida,” she would say, “watch the weather change.” She was right. It would rain every time. Back then we didn’t have those severe thunderstorms as we have of today. We did have a flood in 1963. We drove through it to come up to town.
Now you have all these tornadoes, hurricanes, blizzards, floods and heat. Well, it’s even colder in winter. Back then we had big snows, and it would be really warm. We would run to the toilet in our underwear and T-shirts.
Anyway, I got to thinking about this and a lot of this is in the Bible. God created all things on earth for us to use. He put coal and natural gas in the ground for us to use. If He didn’t put it here, what would we use? I know, wood. But He put it in there for us to use.
Here’s the part God brought to my attention. I told others about this, and they agreed. They (our government) were blaming our vehicles, our air conditioners, etc. I got to thinking, they’re not thinking about what they’re doing. Why send men to the moon or these other planets. God gave us the earth to live on. I told people every time they would send rockets up, I told them that, when those rockets would go up that the rocket fuel would burn up the atmosphere. And, those jet planes, every day going across the skies, with rocket fuel writing across the skies, I said, you mean to tell me that this is causing a lot of our problems with the weather.
They used coal in the Bible, and I can give you scriptures for it, if you want them. This is my opinion, but I’m sticking to it. They said that they can take carbon out of coal. Why don’t they do it? Remember, I told you about those two or more people eating coal. Well, they are still living and the carbon in the coal would surely sickened them or killed them. Think about it.
God is trying to wake up people in this old sinful world we are in. Please wake up before it’s too late. The Lord is at hand. His coming is at the door, and He is the door to eternal life. May God bless you all.
Tim Maynor
Oceana