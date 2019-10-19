Alarmed at spiritual condition of America
If America ever needed God’s people, it is today. How have we strayed so far away from Jesus? Back in Jesus’ day, He chose his people, his born again ones to bring forth and teach his word. We should all be alarmed at the spiritual condition of America. I know there are Christians all over our nation praying and doing their utmost to bring spiritual change. I say we need more, so many more Christians involved. Seemingly the door has been opened wide and the welcome mat spread. Evil people are welcoming changes that we never, ever witnessed in America’s history.
This evil is seeking to absolutely destroy what this nation and God’s people stand for. In 1963, Madalyn Murray O’Hair successfully changed the course of our country. We are still reaping the consequences of her vicious campaign to remove prayer from the public schools of America. Children who were taught long ago to open their days with prayer and thanksgiving to our Heavenly Father are now not allowed to do so openly.
Atheists and agnostics are fighting hard to change a generation of children. We see the evil that has replaced God in our schools. Some of the things they tell our children are that there is no absolute right or wrong, each person can have their own truth, children can pick their own gender, and that guns are evil and kill people. These are all false statements.
Right and wrong do exist, just like evil and good exist. Truth is truth. You can choose to believe something other than the truth, but that does not make it true. Children are born either male or female and although you can change a lot with hormones and surgery, you cannot change what exists at the cellular level. Finally, guns do not kill people, evil people kill people.
The good news is that prayer can save America.
“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” (2 Chronicles 7:14)
This is the promise we stand on. God will answer our prayers, if we obey his word. He is looking to his people, not just pastors, but every born again believer to do his or her part.
Bonnie Galford
Wayside
Retreating into tribalism
In my constant search for a reason why anyone would vote for Donald Trump, I read one author’s explanation: “The world is so complex that the average person is no longer able to understand it. In face of that, they can be counted on to retreat into tribalism.” (Trumpism?)
My theory is that these people see minorities, especially women and blacks, making tremendous gains in business, government and politics. This frightens them. They consist mainly of red necks and old white men who fear they are losing their place as alpha dogs in society. They need to feel superior in order to reinforce their own shrinking identities. This causes them to retreat further into their xenophobia. (Building walls to keep people out?)
I still can’t understand why even these misguided people can vote for such an obvious demagogue as Donald Trump. This man spreads nothing but fear, hate and division. He is a seriously, mentally deranged liar. Just listen to some of his rants. He shows a complete lack of knowledge of history, the Constitution and foreign policy. He simply is not fit to be president, and everyone knows it.
Regardless, his followers, in a cult-like daze, continue to support him, refusing to admit what they know to be true.
Thomas Rapp
Beckley