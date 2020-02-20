Removing spouse from PEIA coverage is another bad idea
I hope West Virginia voters wake up to the actions of our Republican legislators and part-time governor.
A legislator, Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh County, has introduced a bill HB4043 that would remove the spouses of PEIA recipients from coverage. What kind of person would do this? But then he is the same person who sided with coal operators over home owners.
I shudder to think what shape my wife and I would be in if she wasn’t covered by PEIA. What Del. Steele doesn’t realize or cares about is that when I retired I was given a choice to keep my wife on PEIA by taking a substantial cut in my pension. I wisely opted to keep her on PEIA which, as it turned out, probably saved her life or prevented us from going bankrupt.
By now, everyone knows our hick governor has further embarrassed himself and the state by calling a high school girls’ team “a bunch of thugs.” He has also said that a bill didn’t have a Chinaman’s chance of passing. When he was criticized in the press, he tried to say his remarks were just home spun colloquialisms used by everyone and not racist in any way. He knows better.
If you are a state employee or teacher on PEIA, you should pay close attention to what our Republican Legislature is doing. Forget party affiliation and vote for the people who are for you. We have the power to vote these people out if we stick together. If not, by the time you are ready to retire, there may not be a PEIA or even pension.
Tom Rapp
Beckley