I have not heard anyone speak on or about the negative impact on farming and the construction industry.
I cannot begin to guess how many fossil-fueled machines are in use in this country today. One problem, the farming industry would almost come to a halt. Food stores would start closing. No tractors, no farms, no food.
Would the Green New Deal buy all the old machines and replace them with battery powered machines at a cost that would be in the billions of taxpayer dollars?
The question is, can anyone make a battery powered machine that could run from daylight to dark?
Average cost for a battery for vehicles on the road is seven to twelve thousand dollars.
Just something to think about.
Phillip Martin
Pax