I have not heard anyone speak on or about the negative impact on farming and the construction industry.

I cannot begin to guess how many fossil-fueled machines are in use in this country today. One problem, the farming industry would almost come to a halt. Food stores would start closing. No tractors, no farms, no food.

Would the Green New Deal buy all the old machines and replace them with battery powered machines at a cost that would be in the billions of taxpayer dollars?

The question is, can anyone make a battery powered machine that could run from daylight to dark?

Average cost for a battery for vehicles on the road is seven to twelve thousand dollars.

Just something to think about.

Phillip Martin

Pax

