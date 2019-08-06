I don’t like watching the news much, but once in a while good news catches my ear, and it’s important to share it.
It was recently announced that West Virginia is currently leading the country for personal income growth. Our state is a great state, but as long as I remember, we weren’t leading America in many things. This is a big deal.
Say what you want about Governor Jim Justice, but we owe him huge thanks for helping our economy. The governor’s pro-job and pro-growth policies have reignited our construction and tourism industries and created jobs.
Good Lord willing, we will continue down this positive path of no more doom and gloom for West Virginia. Thanks, governor, for bringing us some good news.
I have full confidence that with the leadership of Governor Justice and President Trump, West Virginia and the United States are approaching the pinnacle of greatness
Ryan Jacinto
Beckley