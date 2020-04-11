Carole Williams, you’ve found something we can both agree on. All 12 presidents in my lifetime, both Democrat and Republican, have made mistakes.
You’ve got to admit though, Donald Trump has made more mistakes in three years than each of the previous 11 presidents had made in his entire term.
Donald Trump doesn’t understand that any president is the most scrutinized person on this planet.
Donald Trump doesn’t understand that once you say something on camera, those words are yours forever.
Though before my time, I’ve seen film footage of FDR’s speech saying, “The only thing we have to fear, is fear itself.” FDR owns those words just as Trump owns his.
Donald Trump can’t say, “That’s fake news,” or, “That’s not what I said,” or, “That’s not what I meant.”
Those words are recorded on film, and they’re his. If he meant something else, then he should have said something else.
Why is it that after three years Donald Trump is still fixated on Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton?
I’ll bet that Donald Trump has realized that Obama was a better president than he is and that Clinton would have made a better president than he could ever be.
Maybe Donald Trump has what is known as “Peter Pan Syndrome,” named after the Disney character who never grew up.
Folks, if you really want to see the true essence of Donald Trump, check out “The Dictator’s Playbook.” If after watching this documentary you don’t see the similarities among Benito Mussolini, Adolf Hitler, Francisco Franco, Kim Il Sung, Idi Amin, Manuel Noriega, Saddam Hussein and Donald Trump, then you haven’t been paying attention to Donald Trump.
Gator Williams
Beckley