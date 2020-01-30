Over my 35 years of residence in Cabell County, I’ve supported candidates from both parties in the past. But Honorable Carol Miller and her staff has really earned my respect with making themselves accessible to the constituents all around the district.
I recently needed Congresswoman Miller’s assistance to resolve an issue with a federal agency. Her deputy chief of the staff, Michael Chirico, was prompt in meeting with me the same day, listened and understood the issues and got the ball rolling with his contacts in Washington. With the the congresswoman’s direct intervention and her very able staff’s timely assistance, the matter was resolved satisfactorily.
I was highly impressed with the prompt follow-ups, commitment to resolve the matter and very courteous and caring service. My personal gratitude to Congresswoman Miller and her staff for being tuned in to their district and the needs of their constituents.
Keep fighting the good fight.
Mohammed Ranavaya, MD
Professor and Chief, Huntington Division of Occupational, Environmental and Disability Medicine, Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, Marshall University