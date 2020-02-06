I have a problem with Sen. Joe Manchin’s vote on impeachment and would ask him to explain to me why these two articles justify impeachment. I see them meeting the standard of censoring but not impeachment, and here is my reasoning. Trump made the phone call and asked Ukraine to find the facts out about Biden. I am told he wanted this information to influence the 2020 election, but how? Biden was only a candidate and not the Democrats’ nominee. I think the other Democratic candidates might question it, too, if Biden would win the nomination.
I want to know the story about the Bidens. Did Joe Biden help fire the Ukrainian prosecutor to benefit his son? I think this is important because, if he so used the office of the vice president to vindicate his son, we should know the facts.
Another question deals with the Ukrainian aid. At what point would withholding the aid have become critical? In other words, when would Russia have invaded knowing that aid was not forthcoming? At the time what was the defense posture of Ukraine, and could they have defended themselves without the aid, and for how many months? Only Ukraine can provide these answers. How can these two articles justify impeachment and the removal of Trump from office?
I see a president under political harassment from the time he assumed office. All I ask is concrete facts to justify the impeachment, and not speculation.
Robert Morgan
Daniels