Why are the people of Raleigh County still unable to visit loved ones in local hospitals? This practice makes no sense.
The staff of the local hospitals are normal, hard working people of the county. They participate in all of the activities their neighbors do, grocery shopping, activities with there children, dinners, church and trips. Basically they are members of a tight community.
Why then are people prohibited still from entering hospitals if they are not staff in the Beckley area? Protocols have been changed at other hospitals outside of Beckley to let at least one family visit. Beckley is lagging behind for some reason. One can speculate the reason but that is neither here nor there. Having a sick patient isolated from their family is cruel, horrible, and plain idiotic. (Maybe illegal in some cases.) I believe this practice causes more harm mentally and physically to the patient and the family than it negates. Who is the patient's advocate when they are alone and in a state that inhibits their decision making?
This practice needs to stop now. Visitors must be let in the local hospitals.
Walter Farr
Lester