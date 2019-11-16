Fever, fatigue, and diarrhea – sound appealing?
Everyone has heard about the “flu season” but fails to realize how detrimental it can be to so many. Sometimes, if you’re lucky, the flu will only last for a few days, and sometimes people only experience minor complications associated with the flu. But the flu is easily spread and can be deadly to children and people over the age of 65. Others considered at high risk include those with chronic medical conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease and asthma.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), during the 2017-2018 flu season, 7 million people were infected, 109,000 were hospitalized and 8,000 died.
Many people say, “I’ve had the flu shot in the past and I still got the flu” – which could be true. The flu vaccine doesn’t completely prevent the flu, but studies show that receiving the vaccine makes the illness less severe and it does protect against the most dangerous strains of flu.
Signs and symptoms can be nonspecific, but include fever, cough, sore throat, fatigue, chills and body aches. Most serious symptoms that can occur include difficulty breathing, chest pain, blue lips or face, seizures, and fever above 104. If any of those occur, you should seek emergency medical treatment.
The CDC updates its information constantly and can be found at www.cdc.gov/flu. Flu shots can be obtained locally at drug stores, stores with a pharmacy, your physician’s office or the local health department. Come on, Beckley. Get your flu shot.
Candyce Daniels, RN
Beckley