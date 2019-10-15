Was just wondering, being a senior citizen of 85, how many others out there are sick of the junk going on. Saw where we Social Security folks are getting a raise. Really great, but I got my AARP supplement the other day and the cost of it had gone up in the $20 range. Plus, I guess, Medicare will go up along with all the other fun stuff we have to think of like food, utilities, etc.
Hear of all the doings for the drug problem, when it was all helped by Medicaid not Medicare which we all paid working. Our politicians are carrying on about impeachment when there is really more important things to be thinking of like taking care of what they was sent up there to do.
Let's take care of it at the polls and vote for people who look to our Lord and savior for guidance instead of their own you know what. Just a thought.
Loretta Cadle
Alderson