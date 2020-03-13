In a recent article, a reader discussed people skipping church. And this got me thinking. I think the answer is fairly simple, because the foundation for attending church has been removed, and we can thank progressives for this.
In my youth, church was a way of life, and the Ten Commandments were on display in the schools. I as well as my schoolmates knew the difference between right and wrong. And even as a child I understood the importance of going to church. But today this principle has been lost because the presence of God and Jesus no longer seems to have an impact. This is a grave mistake, because our country was founded on religious principles, and without God’s help our freedoms could be lost.
For me this is sad, and can only be improved by putting God and Jesus back into our lives. We must also understand our earth life is temporary, because when it ends we have served God’s purpose. Church is important because the spirits of Jesus and God are in attendance. With death we return to the spirit world, and God will be there to judge our sin. How we live our life is important, because the amount of sin we bring with us determines our place in the spirit world. Why? Because God Judges on sin. Church helps prepare us for the spirit world, because it helps us lose sin while still in the flesh, by following the teachings of Jesus.
And remember, we all enter on an even playing field and nothing accumulated on earth can be brought with us except for our good works and deeds.
Robert Morgan
Daniels