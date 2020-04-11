A lot of things keep changing in the world while we stay at home waiting for the all clear announcement. A few days ago I wrote about how to vote in the West Virginia June 9 primary, and by the time I sent it to the paper, it was partly wrong.
Absentee voting information has changed. It is available on the West Virginia secretary of state’s website. Instead of sending registered voters an absentee ballot, the state is sending postcard applications for ballots. These cards are to be filled out and sent to the county circuit clerk. After receipt, the clerk’s office will send a ballot in the mail. If you don’t get a postcard, contact the circuit clerk’s office or complete an online application.
I just completed my ballot. It is easy to do but needs to be done correctly to count. Read the instructions carefully, and sign the manila envelope across the seal and on the opposite side.
Last summer I spent time with Robin Loudermilk, the Greenbrier County circuit clerk. She told me about the ways our ballots are safeguarded, whether we vote in person or by mail. Ms. Loudermilk also said that for further safety, our votes are not linked to the internet.
While staying at home, or after getting back from work, take the time to send for your ballot. After completion, it must be postmarked by June 9 to be counted. Trust in the process and vote because every vote counts.
Nan Issenberg
Lewisburg