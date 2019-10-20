A few days ago, the Islamist dictator of Turkey, Recep Erdogan, called President Trump and ordered Trump to withdraw American forces in Syria so he could launch a war of extermination against our allies, the Kurdish militia. Our worthless mockery of a president immediately obeyed the Turkish dictator’s orders.
For over ten years, the Syrian Kurdish militia has been America’s staunch ally in the battle against ISIS terrorists. They have lost over 10,000 brave soldiers while carrying the brunt of this war against terrorism. Our nation owes them an enormous debt of gratitude and support.
Donald Trump’s despicable, dastardly betrayal of an American ally in order to kiss up to an Islamist dictator is unmatched in our history and will forever be a shameful stain on our nation. After mindlessly obeying dictator Erdogan’s orders, Trump demonstrates he has no morals, no sense of decency, honesty or honor, and absolutely none of the intelligence that is required for being a player on the world stage.
Now every nation on earth looks down on America as a country that has no honor and cannot be taken at their word. Every patriotic American should be ashamed and angry for what this mockery of a president has done. Sen. Capito and Congresswoman Miller need to loudly denounce Trump’s treason and immediately work to save our Kurdish allies.
Either through impeachment, invocation of the 25th Amendment, or at the ballot box in November 2020, we need to dispose of this brainless traitor and begin the hard work of restoring our nation’s honor and moral authority.
Thomas E. Ingles
Fayetteville