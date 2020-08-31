Akbar the great, self-styled King of Kings and thus of America, loved to ride through his cities crying out, “Make America great again! Make some noise, my subjects! Noise is life, silence is death. There will be time for us all to be quiet when we are safely dead.”
Of course there was a pandemic going on and over a hundred thousand could not answer him. Others could not crawl from their beds. This media-sensitive, TV worshiper, oversexed, also lute emperor of all he surveyed, who was altogether too magnificent a single personage – referred to himself beyond mortal law and order, and as a “We.” He was not, could not be a common weak-kneed “I” but a mighty and all powerful “We.” It’s good to have an army at your beck and call.
Akbar the glorious, Akbar the divine one considered himself, even in private, as a We. He was the pure incarnation of greatness, thus the We mentioned at the beginning of the Constitution and Bill of Rights. He could do no wrong, fought for everyone’s rights, (just not for gays, blacks, etc.) for his a little harder. He was all his subjects, all the cities and lands and rivers and mountains. He was also the birds that flew, the animals that ate and the plants that grew. So he best knew how to regulate their interests to corporate greed, how to make them extinct, how to make seas rise, ‘bergs melt.
He was, so he thought, why the sun rose and set each day, why the world went in convulsed circles and why children went to church and said their prayers dutifully at night. They may not get that $600 of extra-unemployment but, gee whiz, there was those food pantries for millions.
One day that virus would disappear.
Sometimes it frightened him of how big and important he was. He imagined he was a butterfly and had dreamed a dream and he had become real, as real as a universal law of nature. All others were chess pieces, he placed on a board, to be used as he saw fit. Freedom he had dreamed up. Sheer fantasy, until he wished it otherwise. So in a thought, all Democrats and doubters would vanish. Only he would carry on. All he had to do was use the magical word “jobs.” Jobs here soon!
God is great, because Akbar the Christian, the Muslim, the Jew and the Hindu was Akbar. So what were these anti-God, unlovable atheist things doing around? Had he just logically executed himself? Isn’t it time, his subjects thought, to vote him out of office? We we.
Lonnie Bailey
Pineville