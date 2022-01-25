I am wondering how many people have seen the TV commercial showing Major General Allen E. Tackett talking about how thankful he is and all of us should be for Sen. Joe Manchin’s work on the voting rights legislation, how it is protecting our rights to vote and doing away with hidden campaign donations.
The problem is not only has that legislation not passed, Sen. Manchin and his buddy Sen. Krysten Sinema both voted against passage along with every Republican senator.
Have you also seen Sen. Manchin talking about how parents in West Virginia are using their Federal Child Tax Credit to buy illicit drugs on the street? Outrageous! No, if they are using the Tax Credit to purchase drugs, it is probably the high-priced prescription drugs they must buy because they have no health care insurance coverage.
Who is Sen. Manchin for except lining his own pockets from his son’s company selling “gob” coal to an out-of-date power plant in Grant County, WV? Disgraceful.
Charles “Buck” Selby
Cool Ridge