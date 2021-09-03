For weeks I resisted the temptation to write about this subject though I do not live in Greenbrier County or have relatives there. The fact that a man, who functions like a part-time governor of West Virginia while ignoring responsibilities and then some, wants to “coach” young boys at the same time is a travesty at best. It’s bad enough that he coaches the girls.
My thanks to the Greenbrier County Board of Education for making a decision that shows what young boys need is a lot more than Jim Justice has shown he can deliver. Now, think about what you’re giving the girls. Coaches are looked upon as role models.
Thanks for speaking up, parents and students. I appreciate it and many others do also. I’m not a sports fan, but right is right, and wrong is wrong. Keep on the path of doing right.
Jean Evansmore
Mount Hope