About a political ad saying Senator Byrd was all for the filibuster.
I meet the senator for the first time when as a student I did an internship with WSWP TV at the dedication of the New River Gorge Bridge. I point this out because I was one of only a couple of blacks in that crowd. After the speeches were over and we were putting away the equipment, the senator made his way through the crowd to talk to me and another black coworker to tell us how much he appreciated us. He made it clear that what was true about him earlier in his racist past was no longer true in the last years of his life. He truly regretted what he stood for during his Klan days and I resent those who bring up that behavior long after his death. In his last days he stood with the Democratic Party even coming out on the floor of the Senate (in a Wheelchair after midnight) saying "Shame" on those who would stand against health care for the working class.
In May 19, 2010, issue of The Hill, the senator wrote about his true feelings about the filibuster: Our Founding Fathers intended the Senate to be a continuing body that allows for open and unlimited debate and the protection of minority rights. Senators have understood this since the Senate first convened.
In his notes of the Constitutional Convention on June 26, 1787, James Madison recorded that the ends to be served by the Senate were “first, to protect the people against their rulers, secondly, to protect the people against the transient impressions into which they themselves might be led... They themselves, as well as a numerous body of Representatives, were liable to err also, from fickleness and passion. A necessary fence against this danger would be to select a portion of enlightened citizens, whose limited number, and firmness might seasonably interpose against impetuous councils.” That “fence” was the United States Senate.
The right to filibuster anchors this necessary fence. But it is not a right intended to be abused.
Brady English
Beckley